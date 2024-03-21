Is Kevin McCullar Jr. playing today vs Samford? Kansas guard's availability for First round March Madness games explored

Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. will not be playing on Thursday in the Round of 64 in March Madness. He also won't be playing at all in March Madness.

McCullar is dealing with a bone bruise after missing six of the final 12 games for Kansas. Now, heading into March Madness, head coach Bill Self shut him down for the entire NCAA Tournament.

"Kevin's not gonna play," Self told reporters, via ESPN. "Kevin says his knee pain has not subsided any and it's too bad for him to be able to contribute. So Kevin will not play. We're shutting him down for the tournament.

"He hasn't practiced in six weeks, basically. He hasn't done more damage to his knee. But he tried to do [to play] and said that he just couldn't go," Self added.

McCullar is Kansas' leading point scorer, as he averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

The Jayhawks open up March Madness on Thursday against Samford.

Kevin McCullar Jr. issues heartfelt statement after being ruled out for March Madness

Kevin McCullar Jr. had been striving to become fit enough to compete in March Madness. However, on Thursday, it was confirmed that he had been ruled out of the entire competition.

Following the news, McCullar Jr. took to social media to issue a heartfelt statement that he wouldn't be able to play in the tournament.

"In regard to me not playing in March Madness, if i could play I would. I am more devastated than anyone, knowing that I can't play & compete alongside my team and that my college career has now come to an end. I have done everything that I possibly could have done to get back playing at a high level to help my team," he posted.

"This included 6-7 hours a day with the training staff at Kansas for over a month now, while not participating in practice but competing in games. While trying various treatment options, it's simply not where it needs to be to play the game."

McCullar began his college career at Texas Tech for three seasons before transferring to Kansas for two years.

The guard is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.