Is Kevin McCullar playing today vs Oklahoma? Kansas guard's status explored ahead of Sooners matchup

Fifth-year senior guard Kevin McCullar was absent for the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5 in Big 12) in their last two games after sustaining a knee injury. He was particularly missed during the Jayhawks' massive 79-50 loss against Texas Tech.

As the team faces the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (18-7, 6-6) tonight, McCullar's status has been a cause of worry for many Kansas fans. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self expressed optimism about McCullar's availability for the game against Oklahoma. He stated that the senior guard would be in the hoops against Oklahoma if he looked well in practice.

Providing an update on whether McCullar will be playing vs. Oklahoma today, basketball analyst Jeff Goodman confirmed he will be available earlier today. McCullar's return to the court could help Kansas secure its 20th win of the season.

Exploring Kevin McCullar and Kansas' chances against Oklahoma

McCullar has been pivotal in the Jayhawks' fine form, ranking in the top 10. The senior guard is the Big 12 leader in scoring, averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. To highlight his importance to the Jayhawks' lineup, it's important to note that the team is 1-5 in his absence from the lineup this season.

Therefore, having him back on the starting lineup will go a long way in boosting the team's chance of winning the matchup with Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are 19-6 overall this season and go into tonight's game as the favorites to emerge winners.

The matchup will kick off at 4.00 p.m. (EST) at Lloyd Noble Center in front of Oklahoma home fans. The Jayhawks are unbeaten at home but have lost five games on the road this season. As they get set for another game on the road, Jayhawks fans may be worried about the team's unpleasant away record this season.

McCullar will be looking to lead the Jayhawks to the conference and national championship titles. The team last won the two titles in 2022. A win will also improve the Jayhawks' standings in the Big 12 and the Top-25 ranking.