Is Tyler Kolek playing today vs Colorado? Looking at Marquette guard’s availability for round two of 2024 NCAA Tournament

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek has been out of action since Feb. 28. Kolek suffered an oblique injury, which led to him missing out on the past few games for the Golden Eagles.

Is Tyler Kolek playing today vs. Colorado?

Yes, Tyler Kolek will be a part of the Marquette lineup for the Golden Eagles' second-round showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday. The 6-foot-3 senior guard made his comeback in the team's first-round tournament game against the No. 15 seed Western Kentucky, where they emerged victorious 87-69.

Expand Tweet

Despite being out for an extended period, Tyler Kolek did not lose touch with the ball and sustained his momentum to help Marquette clinch the victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"I've been playing this game a long time," Kolek said postgame. "Once I hit the floor, some obvious jitters because I haven't played since three weeks now, but I think 37 minutes, most minutes in a game, so I thought I did all right with the wind."

The No. 2 seed Marquette vs. No. 10 seed Colorado game is scheduled to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The matchup is expected to tip off at around 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on the CBS network. Fans can also catch all the action on various streaming platforms such as SlingTV, FuboTV and others.

Also Read: 5 womens college basketball players to watch out for in second-round of 2024 NCAA March Madness ft. JuJu Watkins

Tyler Kolek's stats last game

During Marquette's 87-69 victory over Western Kentucky in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the 6-foot-3 guard did not disappoint with his game.

Expand Tweet

Kolek put up 18 points, six rebounds and 11 assists for the Golden Eagles. Following the victory, coach Shaka Smart praised Kolek's performance despite being out for around three weeks.

"He was terrific with how aggressive he was in the first half," Smart said. "It's as fundamental as changing the look on our face when we're guarding him."

Can Kolek continue this momentum to help the Marquette Golden Eagles secure a spot in the Sweet 16 by defeating the Colorado Buffaloes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read More: LSU vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 24 - March Madness 2024