Is Verne Lundquist retiring? Taking a look at legendary announcer's best March Madness calls

Yes, after nearly 57 years as a sports anchor and commentator, Verne Lundquist has retired. He turned off his microphone for the last time on Sunday. He had previously announced that the 2024 Masters would be his final call.

Lundquist spent 40 years of his broadcast career working with CBS Sports and was the voice of many iconic moments narrative sports' best moments to the fans. His dulcet and deep voice has earned him a nickname: the Golden Voice.

In his time at CBS, Lundquist has called for many NBA and NCAA games. He last called for a NCAA game in 2018 and focused mostly on golf since then.

Verne Lundquist's best March Madness calls

#1 UConn vs George Mason - Elite Eight (2006)

During the 2006 NCAA Tournament regionals game in Washington D.C., No. 11 seed George Mason was leading 86 points against the No. 1 Huskies' 84. Final three seconds in the overtime, UConn's Denham Brown took the rebound and ran across the court but missed the 3-point.

Lundquist on the play-by-play exclaimed:

"By George, the dream is alive!"

#2 Duke vs Kentucky - Elite Eight (1992)

The 17-foot turnaround jumper by the Blue Devils' Christian Laettner at the buzzer helped beat the Wildcats 104-103 in overtime. The moment also gave one of Lundquist's most memorable calls.

"There's the pass to Laettner ... puts it up ... YES!!!"

Duke eventually went on to win the 1992 National Championship, its second straight title win.

#3 Florida vs Wisconsin - Sweet Sixteen (2017)

In the first overtime, the Badgers were leading 83-81. Gators guard Chris Chiozza was looking for a pass but in the end, made the winning three-pointer at the buzzer. Lundquist exclaimed on the mic:

"OH MY GOODNESS!! OH MY GOODNESS!! 3-pointer is confirmed. Game over."

A brief look at Verne Lundquist's career

Verne Lundquist first became a nationwide sports commentator for the show, Bowling for Dollars from 1970 to 1974. Later he moved to ABC Sports, where he worked till 1981. Lundquist's first stint at CBS was from 1982 to 1995.

After a short time of two years at TNT, he came back to CBS in 1998 and worked till his retirement in 2024. Lundquist has worked on everything, from the NFL, NBA and Olympics to college football and basketball. From 2000 to 2016, he was the lead announcer for SEC football on CBS.

What are your favorite calls from Verne Lundquist? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: Tiger Woods shakes hands with Verne Lundquist for one last time at the 2024 Masters