"It’s really hard to build anything in 13 months": Jason Whitlock's panelist on why Caitlin Clark effect is too volatile to sustain rising popularity

TJ Moe, a former college football player and a panelist on Jason Whitlock's show, thinks Caitlin Clark's effect on women's basketball may be hard to sustain.

Clark has helped bring a ton of attention to the women's game as she has become a massive star with Iowa Hawkeyes games becoming "appointment television."

"I would consider myself the most average, casual women's college basketball fan," Moe said. "I had heard Caitlin Clark's name last year, I started following her probably in the Big Ten Tournament, so I've been familiar with her for 13, 14 months and had heard her name prior to that. It's now appointment television when she's playing."

Expand Tweet

Although Moe believes whenever Caitlin Clark is playing, it is an appointment viewing for many fans, he does worry about the future of women's college basketball once she leaves.

Moe pointed to golf and referenced Tiger Woods, saying whenever he played the tournament, it drew massive viewership, while during his time off, viewership wasn't as strong.

"The big difference between Caitlin and Tiger Woods is that Tiger had 12-15 years to build an audience (for golf), that you had really familiar with the other golfers," TJ Moe said. "Caitlin had 13 relevant months. It’s really hard to build anything in 13 months."

There's certainly a chance that women's college basketball could be similar next season, where fans still watch it because they got into it this year, but it won't attract the casual viewers the sport has this season due to Caitlin Clark moving to the WNBA.

How many people tuned in for Iowa vs. LSU?

In the Elite Eight of the women's March Madness, the Iowa Hawkeyes took on the LSU Tigers in a rematch of last year's national championship.

It was a highly anticipated game, and the ratings showed that it averaged 12.3 million viewers on ESPN. Iowa-LSU outdrew all but one of the five matchups in last year's NBA Finals, along with the clinching game of last year's World Series.

A key reason for the viewership is Caitlin Clark, whom Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder praised for changing the sport.

"I could never have fathomed the amount of interest that we are getting right now in our game," Blunder said, via ABC. "When I played and when I started coaching, you know, you're begging people to come and watch your team play. And now it's so fulfilling.

"Our game has gotten so much better, quite honestly. And the media exposure that we've gotten through national networks like the Big Ten Network and such, that has helped us expose our brand to so many different people."

The Hawkeyes will return to the court on Friday when they take on UConn in the Final Four.

Poll : Do you think Iowa will beat UConn? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion