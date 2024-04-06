"It will be close": Congresswoman drops bold predictions ahead of Final Four showdown between Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn star Paige Bueckers

Caitlin Clark and Iowa's Final Four encounter with UConn has garnered attention in the political realm.

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks offered her take on tonight’s Final Four game between Iowa and UConn. Following a strong season for the two programs, they square up for a place in the championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

In her appearance on “Outkick” on Friday morning, Miller-Meeks said she anticipates a tough game between the Hawkeyes and the Huskies. While she expects the outcome to be close, the Congresswoman sees Caitlin Clark and Iowa eventually winning the game.

"My prediction is it will be close but Iowa triumphs. Iowa 77-UConn 74. Can’t wait to see them win it all. Go Hawks," Miller-Meeks said.

Miller-Meeks is proud to cheer up Iowa

Iowa has had a brilliant season and the team obviously has its eyes on the ultimate goal. Being an alum of the university, Miller-Meeks is elated to cheer on the team toward the title.

“As the University of Iowa’s representative in Congress, I am proud to be here in person to cheer on Coach Bluder, Caitlin Clark and the team in their Final Four matchup against the UConn Huskies.”

The Congresswoman also has special praise for Clark. She believes she's an inspiration to young girls in the state of Iowa.

“After passing Pete Maravich’s career record of 3,667 points, Caitlin Clark is one of college basketball’s greatest players. She and the team are an inspiration for young girls in Iowa and around the nation … If a girl from America’s heartland can make it, anyone can.”

Miller-Meeks on the influence and humility of Caitlin Clark

The brilliance of Clark has brought a lot of attention to the Iowa women's basketball team this season. This has led to a significant increase in the team's ticket prices. Nonetheless, Miller-Meeks sees a humble personality in the point guard despite the success.

“Because of her success, the University of Iowa has sold out every home game and most away games. Prices for women’s Final Four tickets are through the roof because of Caitlin and interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed.

“Despite her superstar status, Caitlin Clark takes time to sign autographs and thank her fans. What a class act.”

Clark will be seeking a return to the national championship game for the second consecutive season. After losing out to LSU last year, the Hawkeyes are poised to claim the ultimate goal at the NCAA Tournament this season.