JuJu Watkins stats last night: How did the USC guard perform against Oregon?

JuJu Watkins’ 33-point blitzkrieg helped USC defeat Oregon by an impressive scoreline of 88-51. Watkins registered a game-high performance at Eugene on Friday, February 16. With the win, Watkins delivered on the expectations as the 10th-ranked USC registered a five-game winning streak.

Watkins scored 12 for 25 from the field including 3 on 8 3-pointers. Also, she bagged 8 rebounds and made 6 of seven free throws. Watkins scored 24 points in the first half and left the game for some time in the third quarter due to injury.

McKenzie Forbes buttressed the USC onslaught and added 12 points, while Kaitlyn Davis chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds. For Oregon, Chance Gray added 12 points while Grace Van Slooten added 11 points.

After conceding the first basket, the Trojans roared back by adding 19 straight points. As USC maintained a 17-2 lead, Watkins was instrumental, adding 12 points in a row.

With USC having a 43-13 lead, JuJu added 8 consecutive points to drive her team to a 50-17 lead. Her heroics continued as she hit halftime with a 30-foot shot to take the score to 57-21.

Despite the injury later she did what her fans and mentors expected of her and more.

JuJu Watkins delivering on the expectations

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised JuJu Watkins before the ‘critical’ game, telling reporters:

"JuJu Watkins is special, the way she takes coaching, the way she's a teammate, the way she holds herself accountable. If you love basketball, I don't know how you're not blown away by her."

The star entered the game with an impressive 27.7 points per game average and established dominance against Oregon State. As her team will face Oregon again on Sunday, followed by a three-game stretch against the teams including Colorado and Utah, expectations on Watkins are only increasing.

It will be interesting to see if Watkins can continue at this pace and how she develops as a player.