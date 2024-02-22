Johnny Furphy, the talented freshman Kansas Jayhawks guard has been lighting up the draft boards in the last couple of weeks due to his immense improvement in form as the season has progressed.

A mixtape of his best moves, shooting and dunking recently dropped on X and led to him being compared to NBA and Golden State Warriors legend, Klay Thompson by a college basketball fan.

"Shoots just like Klay. Same release point, almost identical," the fan wrote.

The emergence of Kansas star, Johnny Furphy

After registering 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists against the Houston Cougars a few weeks ago, Kansas coach Bill Self was full of praise for Johnny Furphy during his postgame news conference.

“Johnny, I thought he was great,” Self said. “I thought Johnny and KJ (Adams) got us off to a great start and everyone else kind of filled in. But Johnny, guys, he’s a real guy. And he’s getting better all the time. And certainly he looked like he belonged out there today in a situation he’s never been in. “I know there’s some competitive dudes over at Centre of Excellence in Australia, but I don’t think there’s anything like that — like he had to go against today.”

Furphy revealed which aspects of his game that he has been polishing up as he gets used to college basketball.

“It’s been a big emphasis for me recently, just working on my defense, containing my man and not giving up any straight-line drives,” Furphy said. “That’s something I’ve focused on in the past week-and-a-half. I still think there’s a lot of work to improve upon, but I think (I showed) a little bit of improvement tonight.”

Jayhawks' talented center Hunter Dickinson also spoke about Furphy's improvement after the game against the Cougars.

“I think he’s been pretty confident and I think he’s really starting to jell and everything,” Dickinson said. “He’s been really good. It definitely helps when he’s hitting shots. We try to make it easy for him out there, especially when we are trying to do kickouts and stuff like that. “He’s super confident in himself, as he should be. He’s very talented.”

The Kansas Star revealed what an NBA Draft evaluator revealed to the publication about Furphy.

“I’m a fan, but not sure if he should go this year or next. I feel Furphy has a better feel than Gradey (Dick) did. I think he could totally benefit from staying in college an extra year."

With the Kansas Jayhawks guard starting to catch the attention of draft evaluators, the comparisons to Klay Thompson do not seem so far-fetched.