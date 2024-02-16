"Keep skipping class": Angel Reese's message for Caitlin Clark breaking Kelsey Plum's NCAA all-time scoring record draws wild reactions from fans

After Iowa's Caitlin Clark beat Kelsey Plum's record for the most points in NCAAW history against Michigan on Thursday, Angel Reese's "Her-story" remark grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

Clark also scored a career-high 49 points to finally bring her all-time scoring mark to 3,569 (and counting), beating the former record (3,527 points) with much more to spare. The Iowa Hawkeyes star beat the record early in the game with a three-pointer from the logo in transition.

As expected, the rest of the basketball world came out to congratulate Clark on her impressive milestone, including LSU's Angel Reese who took to X to give her Iowa rival her props, saying:

"Congratulations KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY."

Reese's original tweet has thus far collected 32.4k likes and almost 300 replies at the time of this writing. Much of the replies were in clear support of the controversial Reese, with one tweet mentioning how some folks could still find a way to hate on her.

Here are a few other replies to Reese's tweet. One fan said they watch women's basketball only because of Reese and Clark. The user also called the two young women "trendsetters" of the game:

Here are a few more reactions:

One fan remained "combative" about the post:

As a result, other fans were quick to call out what looked to be the lone heckler:

Either way, what's clear here is that despite the on-court rivalries, Reese is showing immense support for Caitlin Clark's milestone, especially now that she's closing in on another interesting NCAA scoring record.

What's next for Caitlin Clark?

Now that Clark has finally beaten Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAAW scoring record, fans are setting their sights on another one. That would be the all-time NCAA scoring record set by the iconic "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

Maravich's record stands at 3,667 points. As of this writing, Clark is 98 points shy of Pistol Pete's mark, which is easily achievable for someone with her scoring prowess. Iowa also has four games remaining in their regular season schedule, so it wouldn't be out of place to assume that the Hawkeyes star could beat Maravich's record before March Madness even begins.

Even if she fails to do it within the next four games, there's the entirety of the NCAA tournament left. But knowing Caitlin Clark, she likely will not be focusing on chasing the scoring record and will instead put all her efforts into helping Iowa win the national title.