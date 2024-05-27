"Kentucky in shambles", "Bang": College hoops world has priceless reaction to DJ Wagner's Arkansas commitment

The college basketball world reacted to the news of DJ Wagner transferring to Arkansas. Wagner entered the transfer portal after John Calipari left Kentucky to become the Razorbacks head coach. The former five-star recruit becomes the sixth player or prospect to follow John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas.

Following the news of Wagner's commitment, the basketball world had some interesting reactions.

"Kentucky in shambles," a fan wrote.

"I think we’re all seeing it’s not the university of Kentucky but the university of Calipari," another fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, were excited for Arkansas basketball and what this means for the program.

"bang," another fan wrote.

"Smart decision young man," a fan wrote.

Some fans meanwhile were surprised that Wagner committed there as they believe Johnuel “Boogie” Fland will start over him.

"Boogie will be that guy," another fan wrote.

"Boogie balances scoring and passing way more than the other two. He’s the actual PG of the group," another fan added.

Wagner was a five-star recruit and was the sixth-ranked player in the class of 2023.

In his freshman season at Kentucky, Wagner averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 29 games, including 28 starts.

John Calipari plans to limit Arkansas' roster to 8 or 9 guys

John Calipari left Kentucky to take the job at Arkansas which surprised some.

With the Razorbacks, Calipari plans to keep his roster short with eight or nine guys.

"You may think I'm crazy, but I told my staff I only want to have eight or nine guys," Calipari said 'Ways to Win' podcast, via ESPN. "They're leaving anyway, and why would I develop a kid for someone else? Why would I do that?"

Although Calipari only wants eight or nine guys on his roster, he said the end of bench will be walk-ons or graduate assistants.

"I want those [graduate assistants] to have played in Europe or just got done playing and can still play," he said. "We can use them in practice.

"The women's programs have five guys that they call 'managers,' but that's who they scrimmage against. Maybe I do it that way. We have some walk-ons, we have some [graduate assistants], we have eight or nine guys and that's it. And if there is a 10th guy, he knows he's the 10th guy."

Calipari signed a five-year deal with Arkansas.