Kevin McCullar injury update: Latest on Kansas guard ahead of Oklahoma matchup

Kansas basketball star Kevin McCullar's absence has left a noticeable void in the lineup for the No. 6 Jayhawks, prompting concern among fans and coaches alike.

Head coach Bill Self emphasized McCullar's significance, stating:

"McCullar especially is someone... we need."

The fifth-year senior is sidelined by a recurring knee injury and has missed crucial matchups against Baylor and Texas Tech. His scoring prowess, leading the Big 12 with 19.5 points per game, underscores his impact.

As the Jayhawks gear up to face No. 25 Oklahoma, uncertainty looms over Kevin McCullar's availability, with his potential comeback offering a crucial boost to Kansas' prospects in the upcoming clash.

Kevin McCullar's injury update

McCullar's participation in the match against Oklahoma remains elusive. Kansas head coach Bill Self provided insight into the injury status of Kevin McCullar during Thursday's media availability. Self-expressed optimism about both players' availability.

"Depending on how Kevin feels through practice on Thursday ... if he’s able to continue to go on Friday, I’d anticipate him being able to be out there some," Self said.

He clarified that Kevin McCullar had participated in practice, albeit briefly.

"He practiced yesterday. We just went real short," he said.

The team broke from their usual routine of taking two days off after Saturday and Monday games, opting for a practice session on Wednesday. Senior center Hunter Dickinson acknowledged the shift, saying:

“Coach switched it up a little bit by having us do a little bit of practice yesterday.”

The team has felt Kevin McCullar's absence in the past two games, especially given his leading scoring status in the Big 12. The Jayhawks are preparing for a rematch against the Oklahoma Sooners, aiming to bounce back from a recent loss to Texas Tech.

Bill Self reflects on tragic Super Bowl Parade shooting

Kansas head coach Bill Self expressed his dismay at the tragic mass shooting that occurred during the Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It was awful...just horrific," Self said.

Like many others, Self learned about the incident shortly after it happened and was saddened by the senseless violence that overshadowed what should have been a joyous occasion.

Reflecting on the broader implications of such violence, Self lamented the state of society, remarking:

“We’re in such a sad state...the most family-friendly, wholesome thing ... now has just been minimized so much because of all the safety issues.”

Self-expressed concern about the impact of these events on people's outlook and emphasized the need for improvement and corrective measures to ensure public safety.

He stressed the importance of addressing the underlying issues contributing to such violence, saying:

“It certainly will change the outlook of many people...we’re not moving in a very good direction.”

In the face of tragedy, Self's reflections underscore the need for collective action to address the pervasive issue of violence in society.