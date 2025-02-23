"Kind of a bittersweet situation": Following $480 Million deal, Geno Auriemma opens up on 13-year partnership ending with SNY

The end of an era for Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies as the program's longtime partnership with SNY comes to a close. On Saturday, the No. 5 Huskies took to the court one final time on the network, winning 86-47 at Butler.

Over the past 13 seasons, UConn has been a staple on SNY, with the network airing hundreds of Huskies' games. For the one last time, Auriemma spoke with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod after the game, who asked the Hall of Fame coach about the partnership coming to an end.

"It's kind of a bittersweet situation here, this being the last game that SNY is going to do," Auriemma said. "We're all going to miss all the people at SNY, the ones that are here on the camera and the ones that are back in the studio, and all the cameramen, all the technicians, everyone."

Since 2012, UConn has thrived on SNY, winning four national championships and becoming a powerhouse in the women's game.

"It's been a relationship that was way above what our expectations were, and our expectations were pretty high, and it was even more than that," Auriemma added. "So I've been proud to be a part of it, and I know the fans have really enjoyed it. So we're moving on, but we're never going to forget you guys."

From the 2025-26 season, UConn's games will be aired via the Big East's new media rights package, which is set to be a six-year, $480 million deal with Fox Sports, NBC Sports and TNT Sports, according to CT Insider.

Geno Auriemma and UConn Huskies pushing for undefeated Big East season

For the second consecutive season, the UConn Huskies are on the verge of completing an undefeated run through the Big East conference.

The Huskies, who won the Big East regular season and tournament titles last season without losing a single game, are currently 16-0 in conference play with two games remaining. Coach Geno Auriemma has guided his team to a remarkable 54-2 record in Big East regular season games over the past three seasons.

As the Huskies continue their push for another undefeated campaign, their remaining fixtures could pose a challenge. They face No. 23 Creighton (22-4, 14-1), second in the league standings, on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season game against third-place Marquette (19-8, 11-5).

The only three games Geno Auriemma's team has lost this campaign have come in nonconference matchups — against No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 4 USC and No. 15 Tennessee.

