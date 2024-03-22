"Legendary" - College hoops world reacts to Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark being named WSLAM magazine cover

Caitlin Clark has had a historic four-year collegiate career as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. The college hoops world reacted to Clark getting named in the WSLAM magazine cover.

Ahead of her fourth and final NCAA Tournament, the 2023 College Player of the Year was named the cover athlete for SLAM Magazine for the first time.

Check out Caitlin Clark's SLAM Magazine cover below:

Fans reacted, with one asking SLAM to drop the T-shirt that generally accompanies the cover:

"Legendary. Drop the tshirt"

Another claimed that they need the cover in their man cave:

"Are you going to restock metal editions? 😭😭 I need this in my man cave!"

One was shocked at the cover photo:

"That might be the worst picture y’all took during the photo shoot I can’t believe that made the cover 💀💀💀"

Another labeled Clark as a ball hog:

"Not the best player though. All she do is ball hog and shoot 3s."

Another questioned what took so long:

"what took you so long?"

One claimed:

"A lot of magazines from 20-30 years ago have gone by the wayside and either aren’t cool anymore or just not around altogether. I’m not sure anyone actually reads SLAM, they just always buy for the cover. They’ve never had a bad one that isn’t cool I don’t think."

Another called Clark the greatest of all time:

""...IS JUST BEGINNING." Our GOAT."

One noted:

"I rocks with CC. This is an unflattering picture of her that people would say real mean things about back in the day. I believe we have evolved at least a little tho."

Another labeled Clark the face of women's basketball:

"She’s already the face of women’s basketball and she hasn’t joined the WNBA that’s tuff 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨"

One praised Clark for the growth of women's basketball:

"2024: -people are debating with each other on twitter over women’s basketball -the women’s final four is outselling the men’s -the biggest college star on the planet is on the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s team -Caitlin Clark is on the cover of @SLAMonline What a time. I love it!"

Caitlin Clark named an All-American once again

Caitlin Clark was named a first-team All-American on Wednesday, marking her fourth such selection in as many seasons.

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard had arguably the best season of her collegiate career, averaging 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, shooting 46.0% from the field, 38.1% from the 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

Clark appears destined for her second consecutive Player of the Year selection as she looks to cement her legacy and lead the Hawkeyes to their first national title.