"LeParental Guidance": NCAAB fans praise LeBron James for standing up for son Bronny James amid ESPN's 2024 mock draft exclusion

The hype around Bronny James joining the NBA next season has been at an all-time high for the past few weeks. While there have been reports that claimed Bronny would declare for the draft after his first season at USC, they were not taken seriously. Until the Athletic revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers were looking to draft James Jr.

Suddenly, the internet began ripping through the young guard's stats, questioning his skills and prospects. Now, more fire has been added to this as ESPN has removed Bronny James from the latest 2024 mock draft. With people chiming in with their thoughts once again, LeBron James decided to put a stop to it once and for all.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!," LeBron tweeted.

He also added a piece of advice for other players who are preparing for the draft later this summer.

"And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE! ✌🏾👑

LeBron has since deleted the tweets but the internet was quick with screenshots.

Some fans praised LeBron for standing up for his son.

One fan said that it is a father's job to always hype their sons and LeBron is doing just that.

Bronny James' future with the NBA

For now, speculations claim that Bronny James will play one more year at college and declare for the draft in 2025. However, in ESPN's 2025 mock draft, the USC guard is not a first-round pick. He is projected to be in the second round at No. 39 overall.

This brings into question whether his extended time at USC will improve his draft stock at all. He is currently averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Regardless of the Internet's judgments, Bronny James' natural talent and basketball IQ are evident. Taking into account his medical conditions, it can be assumed that James Jr. will grow into his role more next year.

