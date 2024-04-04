Fans shower love upon Angel Reese for warm post after 2024 WNBA draft declaration

College basketball fans are showing love to LSU Tigers basketball star Angel Reese after she declared for the WNBA Draft.

Following LSU's loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the 2024 March Madness tournament, Reese announced that she will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft exclusively to Vogue magazine.

Reese then shared a heartfelt message on X to fans about her decision.

"Whew i wasn’t able to even digest everything yesterday but i want to say thank EVERYONE for showing me sooooo much love! Making my announcement with VOGUE was ICONIC. In this new world that i’m stepping into, just believe in me, trust in me & give me time to learn and grow!," Reese wrote.

Following her announcement, fans took to social media to shower her in praise:

"Stay focused. Let your haters be your motivation."

"You’re gonna do great things in the W! Can’t wait for that!," one fan wrote.

"The world is your oyster! Congratulations," another fan added.

"We love you sis. We can’t wait to cheer louder in your next journey. Congratulations and thank you for all you’ve given to the sport," one fan wrote.

More love and support for Angel Reese poured in after her decision to declare for the WNBA Draft:

"You should be loved .. millions of our young generation look up to you of all race . You give hope that one day they can be the next Angel Reese," another added.

"I’m gonna miss you in purple and gold but congratulations on your announcement you will always be a part of LSU!!!!! GEAUX TIGERS!!!!!," one fan wrote.

"Hawkeye fan but I come in peace. I think this was the right move for you. Wish you nothing but success at the next level. Thank you for all that you have done to lift NCAA WBB. You are an incredible competitor," one fan added.

Where is Angel Reese projected to be drafted?

Angel Reese is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In ESPN's latest mock draft, the outlet has Reese going seventh overall to the Minnesota Lynx.

Reese has one more year left of college eligibility but decided to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft, which will take place on Apr. 15.

The forward began her college career at Maryland before transferring to LSU for her final two seasons. This season, Reese averaged 18.6 PPG, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

