“LFG!!!” - $14M worth Lane Kiffin backs Jack Gohlke as Oakland crew pulls off 80-76 upset over No. 3 seeded Kentucky

Jack Gohlke has become a national sensation due to his excellent three-point shooting. Although he often comes off the bench for Oakland, he played a crucial role in Oakland's victory over Kentucky on Thursday.

Gohlke played for 36 minutes, scored 32 points, and made 10 three-pointers at PPG Paints Arena. This outstanding performance has made him an instant star and a March Madness legend, as the No. 14 seed Oakland upset No. 3 seed Kentucky 80-76.

Even Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin, who is worth $14 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) was impressed, tweeting:

"LFG !!!! @MarchMadnessMBB This is so awesome #NeverQuit."

Expand Tweet

Gohlke’s incredible 10 three-pointers, was just one short of the NCAA Tournament record set in 1990 by Loyola Marymount's Jeff Fryer against Michigan.

Even though some may view Gohlke's performance as a Cinderella story, he said:

"We’re not Cinderella because when we play our A game, we can be the best team on the floor," he told CBS Sports.

Expand Tweet

Gohlke had already established himself as a sharpshooter, averaging 40% from three-point range in his previous season while playing for Division II school Hillsdale College. After playing his first five years at Hillsdale College, Jack Gohlke transferred to Oakland for his senior season.

Jack Gohlke's three-point mastery captivates basketball fans

Basketball star Jack Gohlke leads Oakland to a monumental upset over Kentucky in Pittsburgh, leaving fans in awe:

“Dude was driving around drunk frat kids last year, this is really the guy who eliminated one of the greatest programs in college basketball history.” one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“I had a feeling he's been in college for a decade. Nonetheless his story is inspiring. Gritty and hard working. Glad he got to shine on the big stage,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“How can he play 5 years of college ball and still have eligibility?,” another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“Agreed, legendary performance. Even Cal (John Calipari) was throwing his arms up in complete disbelief the shots he was sinking. Utterly breathtaking.” One fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Gohlke is a Bracket Buster!!.” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Jack hates shooting 2’s,” one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“The owner of Kentucky Fried Chicken!,” another fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

“Jack just elevated his chances of playing pro basketball.” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Up next, the Golden Grizzlies will gear up for a showdown against North Carolina State in the second-round clash.

Also Read: Draymond Green calls out Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins for 'milking' fall during scuffle with Grizzlies