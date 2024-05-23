During the offseason, LSU star player Flau’jae Johnson has been actively promoting both her music and her identity as a college athlete. For that, she has made rounds on different podcast shows and attended various events.

Johnson was a guest on “The Baller Alert Show,” where she discussed her experience playing with LSU as a junior, her dream to play in the WNBA, and her dating life.

One of the hosts asked her if she was in a relationship, to which she replied she was not. Flau’jae Johnson then went on to say that it's hard to find a partner.

She said that she would not date a “NARP (normal a** regular person)” and someone who is under 5’11. The LSU star then revealed her best traits that a potential partner can admire.

“I’m funny. I can be a comedian, we can be gang…But I can't talk ‘cause I’m a natural flirt. If in think you're attractive like I'm gonna flirt with you.”

Johnson also made a point to clarify that she would not flirt with others when she's already in a relationship.

Did Flau’jae Johnson ever date an NBA player?

During the interview, the hosts asked Flau’jae if she has ever dated any NBA players. She slyly avoided the question by saying:

“Next.”

Her answer made everyone laugh.

Apart from tall suitors, Flau’jae said she wants them to be a good person with a humorous side.

“You got to be a good person. I need somebody who can make me laugh. You got to be funny.”

“I like everybody. You don't gotta be black, like, I don't care about that. I don’t believe in color.”

Flau’jae Johnson also wants to follow her mother's advice, who told her to be financially independent.

“She always raised me to be, like, make sure you can take care if yourself but when you want to get married make sure they take care of themselves too…you want something that can treat you sometimes too,” Flau’jae Johnson said.

As of now, the LSU star wants to focus on making music and playing college basketball for the LSU Lady Tigers.