LSU guard Last-Tear Poa and superstar forward Angel Reese forged a close relationship on and off the court during the last season and the former expressed her sadness at the latter departing Baton Rouge for the WNBA.

Poa expressed her sadness at the $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (per On3) leaving on her Instagram stories during a Q&A with fans.

"How do you feel that Angel Reese is leaving?" One fan asked.

"She had an important impact on me in particular, taught me how to remain focused when things got difficult, and generally helped me grow, so at first I was unhappy. Above all though, I'm incredibly proud of her because she deserves this. She a walking bucket," Poa replied.

Last-Tear Poa's IG stories

Last-Tear Poa's special relationship with Angel Reese

Last-Tear Poa came on in leaps and bounds during the just-ended season and one of her fiercest cheerleaders was Angel Reese.

After Poa had a dominant game against the Alabama Crimson Tide registering 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists including an outrageous behind-the-back pass to Flau'jae Johnson, Reese hyped up the guard after the game.

"You always need a player like Poa," Reese said. "I'm glad it's coming to her offensively now. Defense leads to offense, so I was glad I was able to get that block – but that behind-the-back, I'm gonna have to take Poa out to the dinner tonight for that."

During the recent SEC (Southeastern Conference) tournament, Poa suffered a serious injury after taking a charge from Ole Miss Rebels forward Madison Scott, falling awkwardly and hitting her head on the floor.

Poa attempted to stand but collapsed again. She was stretchered off and taken to the hospital, where coach Kim Mulkey confirmed she had sustained a concussion.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Reese showed her support for Poa on X by dedicating the win to her.

Angel Reese invited to the WNBA Draft

Angel Reese has been projected by ESPN to be picked No. 8 to the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Athletic's Draft analyst Sabreena Merchant projected Reese to be picked No. 7 to the Minnesota Lynx who are in dire need of a rebounder of her caliber after Reese was No. 2 in the country in that category averaging 13.4 RPG.

Reese could find herself teammates with SEC opponent Kamilla Cardoso at the Chicago Sky with the Gamecocks forward being projected to be the No. 3 pick by both ESPN and CBS Sports.

Poll : Can LSU replace Angel Reese? Of course Not a chance 0 votes View Discussion