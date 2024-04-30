LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith inks new NIL deal for "sparkling hydration on and off the court" after TCU move

Hailey Van Lith has signed a new NIL deal with the sparkling water brand LaCroix. Van Lith recently transferred to TCU from LSU and is the first intercollegiate basketball player to sign a deal with the brand.

Van Lith entered the transfer portal this year but chose not to opt for the WNBA draft this year. Later, she committed to the Horned Frogs. Van Lith announced about her new NIL deal on Instagram:

"Proud to team up with @lacroixwater for sparkling hydration on and off the court," she wrote in her caption.

Hailey Van Lith struggled after coming to LSU. In her 33 games, she averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. In the 2024 NCAA tournament, too, she averaged 6.8 points.

Previously, at Louisville, Van Lith averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. In 2022–23, Van Lith averaged 19.7 points per game for the Cardinals. She was an All-American at Louisville and helped her team advance to the Final Four in 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped her get an extra year of eligibility. She used that to regain her form at the Horned Frogs and strike interesting NIL deals.

Other NIL deals of Hailey Van Lith

On3 named Van Lith and her former LSU colleague Angel Reese the "most lucrative female athletes in the country." Van Lith has made deals with Fanatics Memorabilia, Dick's Sporting Goods, Valentino and the Billionaire Girls Club. Van Lith also partnered with Twitch, Ready Nutrition and Invesco QQQ.

Van Lith has been associated with Adidas as well. Even at LSU, which is considered to be a Nike school, Van Lith chose to represent Adidas. Last June, she was the ambassador for Exhibit SELECT, a sneaker designed for women's basketball.

What do you think about Hailey Van Lith's latest NIL deal? Let us know in the comments.