"Man this talent pool is sad" - College hoops fans remain unimpressed with potential round 1 picks in the 2024 NBA draft

Basketball fans are seemingly still skeptical of the potential first-round picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. They have made a lot of their thoughts known, and it could be safe to say that a good number of them are unimpressed with this year`s talent pool.

Users took to social (a lot of them on X) to share their thoughts on the first-round picks for the NBA Draft, as shared by College Basketball Report. Here are some who clearly are not thrilled by the potential selections. But first, here`s the list:

Here are two fans and their thoughts:

One fan specifically targeted the inclusion of freshman Kentucky guard, Reed Sheppard, who is projected to be a lottery pick and potentially the first homegrown American to be picked in the top 10:

"And the man still could not beat Oakland! So glad someone took him away!!", says one user.

For context`s sake, Sheppard was part of John Calipari`s final Kentucky team that got bounced out of the recently concluded NCAA Tournament. They were upset by the 14-seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies as the 3-seed, basically leading to the end of Calipari`s stint in Lexington and making him move to Arkansas to start anew.

Fans give their take on the draft order

However, those assuming this represents the definitive order of the 2024 NBA Draft is overlooking crucial context. The list by College Basketball Report includes players who played Division 1 ball in the NCAA. As such, it doesn`t include international prospects, like France`s Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risachier, as well as Serbia`s Nikola Topic, among others.

Either way, fans still chimed in at the list, saying some folks shouldn`t be drafted ahead of their other peers. One fan commented on Purdue`s Zach Edey being included high on the list:

"There’s no world where edey goes before McCain," - said this fan.

A few others commented that some players deserve to be picked later than their projected places. One fan called out the inclusion of Kentucky teammates Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard in the lottery:

"As much as I love Reed I can’t see him or Rob in the top 8," said allen gray.

Lastly, here`s one fan giving a rather informed and lengthy take on the entire list:

"This list will get people fired and set back some franchises years by making poor decisions on non NBA viable players… if I was in charge of drafting for any team this year I would trade out of every pick … there’s WAY better options in the G league and other pro leagues," shared this fan.

Whatever happens, though, the 2024 NBA Draft is one that would generate a ton of buzz. For one, the class has at most four international prospects going in the lottery. And if current projections turn out to be correct, Alex Sarr going first overall would make them the second-straight French-born player to be selected at no. 1, after Victor Wembanyama.