Mark Pope effect has Kentucky raise $650,000 in NIL-collectives from general fanbase as hopes surge for Wildcats in 2024

The Kentucky Wildcats have raised $650,000 for NIL collectives for their basketball team following the hiring of Mark Pope. After a stunning Round of 64 upset to Oakland, longtime coach John Calipari left, and Kentucky hired Pope.

Since then, Pope has been active in the transfer portal, landing Kerr Kriisa, Koby Brea, Brandon Garrison, Andrew Carr, Otega Oweh, Lamont Butler Jr. and Amari Williams.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, NIL collective Club Blue raised $650,000 in recurring annual commitments to help out the basketball program.

That's apart from the $4 million donation from two donors following the hiring of Pope. The coach will have plenty of money to work with to make Kentucky a better team.

“The brand is real,” Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said on KSR after the Pope hire, via ON3. “And it is really, really important and we’ve got to effectively use it and we use it.

"We combined some things in recruiting with the tenacity in recruiting, the staff in recruiting, the brand that we have and then the NIL space and we’ve got some people that have already stepped up over the last 24 hours. We’ve had several donors who have stepped up to put over $4 million in our NIL portfolio for coach to work with to get started. … I can confirm that’s true.”

Pope signed a five-year deal to become the coach of Kentucky, who is reportedly paying him $5 million per season.

Mark Pope calls Kentucky the 'pinnacle' of college basketball

Mark Pope was the coach of BYU, and after five years with the program, he left to take the job at Kentucky. At BYU, Pope went 110-52 and gets a chance to lead a blueblood program, which he's eager for.

“The University of Kentucky is the pinnacle of coaching in college basketball. It’s the definition of blueblood program where hanging a banner is the expectation ever year,” Pope said.

“Equally as important, UK changed my life forever as a human being. The love and passion I have for this program, this University and the people of the Commonwealth goes to the depth of my soul. "’m thankful to Dr. (Eli) Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for this opportunity. I’m proud to be your next head coach and I can’t wait to do this together!”

Mark Pope will look to bring more success to Kentucky than his predecessor.