“Mark Pope pickup the phone!!!!!” - College hoops fans urge Kentucky HC to recruit Trent Noah amid transfer portal decision

On Tuesday, Trent Noah took to social media to announce his release from his National Letter of Intent with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The former Harlan County Black Bears star also hinted that he is looking for opportunities closer to home after entering the transfer portal.

College basketball fans quickly urged new Kentucky coach Mark Pope to lure the former Harlan County Black Bears star to the Wildcats.

"Let’s go!!! #BBN Mark Pope pickup the phone!!!!!," one tweeted.

Another fan likened Noah's potential move to Kentucky to a prayer being answered.

"It would be an answer to prayer if Trent becomes a Cat. A UK Wildcat. #BBN," added a user.

A Harlan County resident had high praise for Noah, calling him the best player in the state.

"As a Harlan County resident I've known this family my entire life. Watching Trent has been special and will cheer him on wherever he goes but the basketball god's may have helped here. Get him Coach Pope and BBN. It's only right the best player in the state plays at UK," a fan tweeted.

Some fans also said they would welcome Noah to Kentucky with open arms since he is from the same state.

"Come to Kentucky bbn will welcome you with open arms" another commented.

Several others wished Noah well in his future, regardless of which program he joins next.

"Regardless of where you end up, how refreshing it was reading SC fans wishing you well. That's awesome. Too many fanbases get crazy when it's a players actual life. Good luck wherever you go, God Bless you and everyone reading this right now." one wrote.

As per Matt Jones of KSR, teams including Kentucky, Lousiville and Tennessee are among the schools interested in recruiting Trent Noah.

It's been less than a month since Pope was appointed the new Kentucky coach. However, he can become a fan favorite with the Wildcats faithful if he signs Noah.

A glimpse into Trent Noah's high school career

Trent Noah (R) is regarded as one of the best high school players in the country

Trent Noah has built up quite a reputation even before entering the NCAA. In his freshman year at Harlan County, he averaged 20 points per game, hitting 60 of 143 3-pointers.

As a senior, Noah averaged 29.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He led the Black Bears to the state championship, where they finished as runners-up.

Noah ended his high school career with 3,707 points. His tally is the fifth most in KHSAA history.