Molly Davis injury update: Iowa HC Lisa Bluder drops latest news on Hawkeyes guard's health

Molly Davis suffered an injury in the Iowa Hawkeyes' final game of the regular season against Ohio State. The guard injured her right knee and has missed the entire postseason schedule of the Hawkeyes so far. It doesn't appear she will return for Iowa's Sweet 16 game on Saturday.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder gave an update on Davis' status for the game against the Colorado Buffaloes. The coach was pessimistic about the availability of the point guard for the crucial game, noting she's unaware of when she will be cleared to return.

“Yeah, she's doubtful for (Saturday)," said Bluder (h/t USA Today). "I don't know. I really thought she'd be back by now. I really did.

"I have no idea how long it's going to take for her to completely heal, but we're not going to put her out there when it's unsafe for her to be out there.”

Frustration on Molly Davis' slow recovery

With her words and expression, it's clear Lisa Bluder is quite frustrated about the slow recovery of Molly Davis, especially at a time when they need all hands on deck. The guard has been working diligently toward her return with regular medical treatment and therapy.

A noticeable progression in her recovery was observed at the MVP Arena on Friday. Davis was seen participating in team activities wearing the team gear and sporting a compression sleeve on her right leg during the 10-minute practice session that was open to the media.

While this had earlier indicated a likely return for the Colorado game, Bluder's words on Davis didn't go that way. It remains unclear whether the fifth-year senior will be able to participate in the Hawkeyes' NCAA Tournament campaign after missing the entire Big Ten Tournament.

A hit to Iowa's team depth

Iowa v Maryland

The absence of Molly Davis has been a massive hit to the depth of Iowa as it embarks on an ambitious postseason campaign. The guard started 27 games for the Hawkeyes during the regular season but is yet to make an appearance in any of their postseason schedule.

This has pretty much increased the workload for the current group of starters. In the second-round game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Iowa's starting five, comprising Sydney Affolter, Kate Martin, Hannah Stuelke, Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall each logged at least 35 minutes of play.

It is highly probable that this group will need to continue shouldering a substantial workload moving forward. The Hawkeyes are looking to claim the national title this year after losing out to the LSU Tigers in the championship game in 2023.