"Moving crazy lowkey" "So dope to see this": Fans in awe of LeBron James' son Bronny James' Lakers Pro Day highlights

With the 2024 NBA draft under a month away, the hype for prospects has continued to increase by the day. One name – who might be a late second-rounder according to ESPN's latest mocks – on everyone's minds is Bronny James.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James had a mediocre freshman year with the USC Trojans averaging a little over 4.0 ppg on sub-40% shooting from the field. However, with an elite vertical (40-inch), and performances at the combine, his stock has seen an upward trend.

That train looks to continue its journey thanks to a brilliant showing at the Pro Day from the 19-year-old. With dad LeBron, alongside Anthony Davis and Zach Lavine in attendance, the youngster showed out in front of a packed crowd.

Between ferocious dunks and a slew of pull-up mid-rangers sprinkled in with floaters, the star of the show was a seven 3-pointer streak that James had from the left corner. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who just became the oldest player to make an All-NBA team with his selection to the All-NBA third team, was in proud dad mode with his caption as well:

"Can't even explain how @mrs_savannahjr & I were feeling today watching our boy continue on his journey! Excited, emotional, anxiety, jittery, proud, etc etc etc !!! We're all So so proud of you @bronny"

Fans were equally impressed with some high-profile names joining the praise party as well. Isaiah Thomas, former MVP candidate with the Boston Celtics claimed that the youngster was "ready" for the NBA:

"So dope to see this. And he's ready!!!", 'IT' wrote.

Others pointed to his evolution as a sign of being NBA-ready, especially with the movements he was making on the court, whether it was subtle with his jump shots or the raw force with his dunks:

Fans hype up Bronny James showing in the latest post by LeBron James

"Bronny moving crazy lowkey, he's definitely NBA ready", one fan claimed.

Even teammates, like Isiah Collier from the Trojans, were ready to cheer the youngster on:

"Yessirrrski", the USC PG wrote.

LeBron James proud of Bronny's way of handling adversity

During 'Episode 8' of the "Mind The Game" podcast, the four-time MVP spoke about his son in detail, especially with the way he was handling media criticism and attention:

"I just love his mindset. It's just some of his answers and to a lot of the questions that was given to him was like, I was in awe of because we've never actually, you know, even talked about it. But, he's living in it.

"He's living in the moment and he's definitely carving out his own lane... I wouldn't be able to handle the scrutiny and all the things that he got going on, you know, at his age, at his level, and with social media, like, I didn't have social media to deal with when i came in at 18."

With the intangibles lining up for him and draft combine outings impressing scouts by the day, do you think Bronny James can find his way onto an NBA roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.