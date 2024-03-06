“My boy was about to say MJ” - College hoops world once had hilarious reaction as $5M-valued Bronny James hesitated to reveal his favorite player

The USC Trojans men's basketball social media channel released a hilarious video of Bronny James. The guard was asked who his favorite player was. However, he hesitated for a moment before giving his answer.

There are many times in which Bronny has been asked about his favorite player but probably not in front of a camera. The Sierra Canyon High graduate took his time to answer but picked his father, LeBron James, slyly avoiding what could have been an explosive story.

Also Read: $3 million worth Rose Zhang showers Caitlin Clark with flattering words as Iowa star becomes highest NCAA scorer of all time

Expand Tweet

Bronny James is averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 37.0%, including 27.5% from beyond the arc. He averages 19.5 minutes per game. However, he's scored only six points in the last four games while averaging just 13.2 mpg off the bench.

He missed the first eight games after his cardiac arrest in July.

The Trojans (12-17) are 11th in the Pac-12.

Also read: 5 best photos of $795,000 NIL-valued Kyle Filipowski and GF Caitlin Hutchinson ft. Anniversary

Some of the best fan reactions

Twitter reaction

Twitter reaction

Twitter reaction

Twitter reaction

Twitter reaction

LeBron James speaks against critics of Bronny James

Bronny has not had a strong freshman season. After ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony moved the USC Trojans guard from the 2024 NBA mock draft to his 2025 mock draft, LeBron James replied in a since-deleted post:

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

Do you think LeBron James is the GOAT of basketball?

Poll : Will we see Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes