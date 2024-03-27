"My mom would whoop my a**": College hoops world has hilarious takes on Malik Mack leaving Harvard to enter transfer portal 

With the transfer portal heating up, many names have made their bid to join the window. The latest name to emerge was Malik Mack from Harvard.

The freshman, who averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds for the Ivy League school has been a lethal contributor off the bounce and the instant spark-plug offensive weapon most programs hope for.

But, the news of his announcement was met with some shocked faces across X/Twitter. It did not take long for fans to deliver some truly hilarious reactions to Mack choosing his basketball career over an Ivy League education:

"If I got a basketball scholarship to Harvard and decided to hit my portal my mom would whoop my a**."

The fans continued the joke, claiming that he would have to postpone his transfer portal bid due to the beatdown, or not even call home for a few weeks:

"Won't be anymore transferring I'll be out for 4-6 months with whooped a**"

"Def wouldn't call home for 2 weeks."

"If he's not transferring to MIT or Cal Tech then he better not call home"

For most fans, the thought of leaving Harvard to pursue a basketball interest was baffling:

"how does one get a chance to get a harvard degree and then leave???"

"Man really ball is life wtf"

"Unless I'm declaring for the draft I'm not giving up a free harvard degree lmao"

One Auburn fan was quick to poke fun at his own misery. Given their team's heartbreaking upset to Yale in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament this year, the fan wanted Mack on the team:

"Was he able to beat #Yale this year? If so, we want him at #auburn #WarEagle"

The initial reactions about a Harvard athletic scholarship came from an unknown source. Technically, Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships to their students. One fan was quick to clear that up. However, they still couldn't make complete sense of Malik Mack's decision:

"So Harvard doesn't give out athletic scholarships BUT they give out all types of other money. Idk why he would leave Harvard unless someone told him with the right coaching he could get drafted."

Some fans retained hope for the kid's career, naming some good basketball programs that also offered great education:

"He could go to Michigan, UCLA, or Duke and still be fine while going to a historically good basketball school"

Where could Malik Mack go next?

A recruitment process that featured the likes of Rhode Island, Rice, Saint Peter's, University of Mississippi and many other programs aiming for his services, ended with Malik Mack choosing Harvard due to his prior relationship with head coach Tommy Amaker.

But, with NIL money – or the lack thereof – playing a big factor in his decision, which programs seem like the best bets to acquire the freshman from Harvard?

Teams like Vanderbilt could serve as a good choice if the educational aspect remains a key area of emphasis for Mack. Others, like South Carolina and Indiana, are in desperate need of guard play and he could fill that role to a tee.

Depending on the next step for Devin Carter, Providence could shape up to be an excellent landing spot for Malik Mack, as he would join Bryce Hopkins to form a lethal guard duo.

2024 NCAA Transfer Portal tracker

Name Former College New College Ja'Kobi Gillespie Belmont Maryland Bensley Joseph Miami St. John's Michael Ajayi Pepperdine Gonzaga Houston Mallette Pepperdine Alabama Jacob Crews UT-Martin Missouri Kam Croft Xavier Miami (OH) Dishon Jackson Charlotte Iowa State Rodney Rice Virginia Tech Maryland Rashaud Marshall Ole Miss Arkansas State

The transfer portal tracker includes the names from the transfer window who have committed to a new program.

Where do you think Malik Mack should go next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.