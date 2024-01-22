Nahiem Alleyne injury: What happened to St John's guard during game vs Marquette?

St. John's Red Storm guard Nahiem Alleyne suffered an injury in Saturday's 73-72 loss to Marquette.

Alleyne was a graduate transfer from UConn and was expected to play a big role with St. John this season, but he has had an up-and-down start.

On Saturday against Marquette, Alleyne awkwardly fell on teammate Chris Ledlum’s foot while going for a rebound in the first half. He did not return for the rest of the game, and after the game, coach Rick Pitino revealed the guard would miss significant time.

“I would say so,” Pitino said, when asked if Alleyne would be out a significant amount of time. “It’s pretty bad. It’s not a fracture or break. It’s a sprain.”

Alleyne was seen on crutches after the matchup, and the exact timeframe for the guard's return to action is uncertain at this time. Before the injury, he recorded zero points, three assists and two rebounds.

With Nahiem Alleyne out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, freshman Simeon Wilcher is expected to get a larger role with St. John's.

UConn was 'disappointed' Nahiem Alleyne transferred

After being a key bench player for UConn last season and winning the national championship, Nahiem Alleyne decided to transfer from the Huskies.

Following the season, Alleyne transferred to St. John's for a bigger role, which was disappointing news for UConn coach Dan Hurley.

“I was just disappointed,” Hurley said. “We loved that team, and we loved every player on that team. For me, selfishly, I wanted to coach him again. It would’ve been awesome to bring him back and have a chance to go back-to-back with him.

“He would’ve been obviously a critical part of what we were doing. He saw a much bigger role for him, or he was convinced there was a much bigger role for him there.”

With UConn last season, Alleyne averaged 5.2 points in 17.9 minutes, and with St. John's, he's currently averaging 6.6 PPG in 18.5 minutes per game.

This season, St. John's is 12-7 and unranked, while UConn is 17-2 and the No. 1 ranked team in the country.