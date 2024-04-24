Caitlin Clark's college season may be over, but she is not done winning awards yet. On Tuesday, Clark received the AAU James E. Sullivan Award for the second time in a row, a first in its 94-year history.

The award honors the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level in the United States. Some of the previous women's basketball awardees include Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Chamique Holdsclaw, Coco Miller and Kelly Miller.

AAU President Jo Mirza congratulated Caitlin Clark and said:

“Caitlin has accomplished something no other athlete has done by being a two-time AAU Sullivan Award winner, and we couldn’t be prouder. Beyond the court, her impact on women’s basketball and women’s sports in general cannot be overstated. She’s an incredible role model for our AAU athletes.”

Fans on X also congratulated the guard for this historic feat.

Another fan wondered if there was any space for her to hold all her awards.

"Your talent and skill as a basketball player are truly impressive. Thank you for being a great athlete and role model!," this fan wrote.

"Another record and she’s in Indiana right now," another pointed out.

"the GOAT," one fan said.

"Congratulations! You deserve it!," a fan commented.

"Congratulations Caitlin. We are proud of you," another wrote.

Caitlin Clark embarks on her WNBA journey after a historic college career

When Caitlin Clark joined the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2020, the program had only one Elite Eight appearance (2019) since the 2000s. The previous one was in 1993, when they went to the Final Four.

But now, the Hawkeyes have advanced to the NCAA Tournament finals twice, and Clark played a huge role in it.

The guard also has many individual records. She is the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer (men or women), has achieved the most 30-point games in Division I over the past 25 seasons and became the first player in NCAA tournament history with 3 career 40-point games.

Caitlin Clark is a two-time recipient of the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year, Wooden Award National Player of the Year, Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, and WBCA Wade Trophy.

With her college career wrapped up, the guard has transitioned to the WNBA. She was selected No. 1 by the Indiana Fever and will join hands with last year's No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston.

Indiana Fever will play their season opener on May 15 against Connecticut Sun.

