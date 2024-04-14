"No Caitlin Clark?" "Angel Reese seems to be enjoying her time": Fans react to 2024 WNBA draft prospects arriving in NYC for their big day

The 2024 WNBA draft will take place on Monday (Apr. 15) at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The participating draftees have already arrived in New York and received special gifts, courtesy of State Farm.

The WNBA social media handles posted videos of players like Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink, Dyaisha Fair, Nika Muhl, Elizabeth Kitley, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, Charisma Osborne and Jacy Sheldon picking up their gifts.

However, missing these videos was the potential No. 1 pick, Caitlin Clark. Fans commented on this:

The reason behind Clark's absence was her prior schedules with the John R Wooden Award show in Los Angeles and her SNL appearance in NYC, which some fans rightly pointed out.

"She's got a guest appearance on SNL tonight and she was doing rehearsal."

"She had a late one in LA last night receiving the Wooden award," another said.

Angel Reese was seen dancing in the video and one fan commented:

Another fan had predictions for South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso.

"Good luck to all of them and cheering for my fellow Brazilian Kamilla Cardoso! Think she'll be #2 and go to the Los Angeles Sparks."

"Can’t wait to see the Brazilian queen Kamilla on draft day," One user said.

"Dyashia Fair walked in that mf ready for business lol," Another fan commented.

Meanwhile, this fan noticed Liz Kitley, who is injured and predicted to be a deferral.

"Glad yall still included Liz Kitley in there."

"Congrats to you all, It was a great year for women’s college basketball. Wish you the best in the WNBA," this fan wrote.

Caitlin Clark makes her debut on SNL before WNBA draft day

Caitlyn Clark joined Michael Che and Colin Jost for a comedy sketch on "Saturday Night Live." The Iowa guard exchanged jabs with the comedian before paying tribute to all the female basketball players who set the path for her.

"I'm sure it will be a first big step for me. But it's just one step for the WNBA," Caitlin Clark said. "Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Lesley, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore.

"These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying down the foundation."

During the final credits, Caitlin Clark brought out Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi as host Ryan Gosling introduced her.

The 2024 WNBA draft is set to air at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN and streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

