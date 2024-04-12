Jared McCain, a guard for the Duke Blue Devil's men's basketball team has declared for the upcoming NBA draft.

McCain was part of the Duke team that made it to the Elite Eight stage of March Madness before they were defeated by the NC State Wolfpack.

Here is how the College basketball fans reacted to McCain's decision

These fans responded to a viral moment of McCain saying that he was already behind in his lectures. With McCain declared for the draft, these fans can guess that he is no longer 3 lectures behind.

Man was only 3 days into college and couldn’t handle it," wrote a fan.

Some fans have been predicting where McCain will end up after the NBA draft

He’s a Raptor," wrote one fan

@MiamiHEAT you gonna draft him aren’t you 😂😂😂😂😂," wrote another fan

However, while some fans were predicting which NBA team Jared McCain would be on next season, these fans had a less optimistic look at his prospects

He’s playing overseas in three years from now," wrote one fan

Not getting drafted lmao," wrote another fan

This TikToker is no NBA player," wrote a third fan

Finally, these fans have been criticizing Jared McCain, due to his painted nails

He better chill with that nail polish shit when he get to the league," wrote one fan

Good, he can paint his nails in a NBA locker room and see how it works out for him," wrote another fan

The general takeaway from these fans' reactions is that the majority of them think that McCain is going to the NBA, and should be able to have some success there after what he did with the Blue Devils.

Jared McCain in 2024

Jared McCain had been on the Duke roster for one season before his decision to enter the NBA draft. A freshman out of the state of California, McCain was a five-star recruit in high school, McCain joins the growing list of freshman players that have declared for the NBA draft.

In his only season in college basketball, McCain averaged 14.3 points per game, five rebounds and 1.9 assists. His strongest performance came when McCain scored 35 points in Duke's victory over the Florida State Seminoles, which tied Zion Williamson for the Duke freshman record of points scored in a game

McCain was a skilled player and is likely to be drafted in during the two rounds.

