“no mf if you can hoop like Caitlin” - College hoops fans gush over Iowa guard ahead of matchup against Ohio State

With Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes visiting on Sunday, the No. 18 Ohio State women's basketball team didn't disappoint its sold-out Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes won 100-92 in overtime as the program set a school record for attendance with 18,660, breaking the mark set in 2005.

Meanwhile, social media was ablaze with admiration for Caitlin Clark, with one fan expressing:

"See, I never understood why people think we hate WNBA like no mf if you can hoop like Caitlin, you can hoop. No one has ever disrespected Clark lol."

Expand Tweet

The excitement is palpable, and the game is set to be nationally televised on NBC, further elevating its significance. Here is how fans are expressing their excitement and reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The surge in demand for tickets prompted the university to release additional seats, opening up the 300-level for eager fans, and creating an electric atmosphere for what promises to be a spectacle in women's basketball.

The Caitlin Clark factor

There­'s no denying Caitlin Clark's impact on the game. With he­r No. 4 standing on the NCAA Division I scoring chart, the match gets an e­xtra spark.

This Iowa guard, with her whopping 31.0 points per game average, fue­led a fantastic 15-win streak for the Hawke­yes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten). She had a season-high 45 points and had seven 3-pointers on Sunday.

Ohio State v Iowa

Ohio State (15-3, 6-1) is 4-2 count in the last six clashe­s with the Hawkeyes. Ye­t, the previous losses, particularly the­ heavy 105-72 knock in last year's Big Ten Tourname­nt finale, left the­ Buckeyes eage­r to set the record straight.

Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff acknowledged Caitlin Clark's impact on the Iowa program, emphasizing her ability to elevate the performances of her teammates.

"I think where she's impacted their program the most is, just last year and especially this year, she's making everybody around her better," McGuff said. "I think early on people focused on how much she was scoring. She's going to score, but it's really about how well she makes everybody around her better."

Caitlin Clark scores 45, but Buckeyes win

Ohio State's women's basketball team faced a tough task in containing Caitlin Clark and red-hot Iowa. Although Clark scored a season-high 45 points and had seven assists, she also had seven turnovers on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ohio State's defensive strategies, led by ACC Defensive Player of the Year Celeste Taylor, aimed to counteract Iowa's potent offense.

"We're going be all over the place," Taylor said. "It'll probably be between me and TT (Taylor Thierry). But everybody's going to have their hand in it."