College hoops fans roast LA Dodgers' $700M man amid alleged betting controversy

College basketball fans are having fun with the betting scandal around Los Angeles Dodgers star player Shohei Ohtani.

The MLB opened an investigation into allegations that his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, had placed illegal bets on non-baseball sports. The Dodgers fired Mizuhara after the news went public.

Following the interpreter being fired, Ohtani, who signed a $700 million deal with the Dodgers this off-season, will speak to the media for the first time. Fans took that opportunity to poke fun at Ohtani.

"Ohtani will give out his sweet 16 picks tomorrow."

"Will he be handicapping the upcoming NHL playoffs?"

"Seeing Ohtani in Dodger blue is so surreal, anyways I can’t wait to hear his Sweet 16 picks tomorrow."

"Ohtani gonna drop his Sweet 16 picks. I’m fading no doubt tho"

Several fans took it as an opportunity to make jokes about Ohtani's gambling and him giving out his March Madness picks for the Sweet 16.

Ohtani, however, is set to speak to the media on Monday but will reportedly not answer any questions. Instead, he will just read a statement but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his player addressing the media is the right thing to do.

"It's the right thing to do,” Roberts said, via theScore. "I'm happy he's going to speak and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it will give us all a little bit more clarity... I think that he's had one-off conversations with players... He's kind of business as usual."

Why Ohtani will no longer answer questions from the media is uncertain, but this won't be the last time we hear about this gambling story.

Which teams are in the Sweet 16?

March Madness' first weekend is now complete and 16 teams are left, including all four No. 1 seeds.

The tournament resumes on Thursday and Friday with the games as follows:

Thursday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. | CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV

Friday, March 29 (Sweet 16)

(2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. |TBS/truTV

(1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. | CBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. |TBS/truTV

