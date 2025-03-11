Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd celebrate last year of post game tradition after UConn's Big East title win

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd shined as UConn beat Creighton 70-50 on Monday to clinch the Big East Tournament championship. The duo combined for 37 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help the Huskies secure their fifth consecutive conference title.

It was a special night for the pair as they celebrated the win, likely for the last time, as both seniors, Bueckers and Fudd, are expected to head to the WNBA after this season.

On Instagram, @azzifuddupdates shared a video capturing the two friends alongside their teammates soaking in the moment and sharing what looks to be one of their postgame traditions.

"Last year of the tradition," the account captioned the post, adding a smiling face with tear emoji with Jx.Zero's "Playboy" playing in the background.

The video starts with Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong mouthing the lyrics in the locker room, all wearing their Big East Tournament champions T-shirts and hats. Next, they are seen dancing and celebrating together on the court as the song continues to play.

Paige Bueckers opens up about playing with joy amid intense postseason pressure

Paige Bueckers, as expected dominated the Big East Tournament, leading the Huskies to the championship and winning Most Outstanding Player. She averaged 22.3 points in the three tournament games.

During the postgame press conference after the win against Creighton in the final, Bueckers was asked about her increased enthusiasm and "animated" behavior compared to the regular season.

"There's an emphasis on me having fun during this last postseason run. I'm just enjoying it, just embracing it," Bueckers said (at 6:03). "I love playing with this team, I love playing at UConn, I love playing in these environments, so I wanted to show up more and enjoy it more and not feel the pressure — play with pressure, but just play with joy."

Apart from the injury-plagued season, Paige Bueckers has performed consistently on the court throughout her time in Storrs. She won National Player of the Year honors as a freshman and has continued to be one of the best players in the country.

"She's consistent and she plays her best games generally when we need her to play her best games," Auriemma told reporters. "So yeah, it's quite an accomplishment ... Paige certainly is going to be on that list of who the best player is ever in the Big East."

Bueckers, a projected No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft, looks to continue her stellar performance in the upcoming NCAA Tournament as she chases her first national championship.

