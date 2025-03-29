“Paige Bueckers is going to be a Dallas Wing”: Fans esctatic as Rebecca Lobo reports major update for UConn star

UConn star Paige Bueckers on Friday confirmed to ESPN her decision to enter the 2025 WNBA draft, ending speculation that she might delay her professional career. Some believed Bueckers could play in Unrivaled, a newly established 3-on-3 league, before declaring for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Ad

Bueckers told ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo she would make the jump to the WNBA following UConn’s tournament run.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the announcement, fans quickly reacted, with many predicting that the Dallas Wings would draft her with the No. 1 pick.

One fan wrote:

“GET READY DALLAS!! PAIGE BUECKERS IS GOING TO BE A DALLAS WING ”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan highlighted her potential impact on the franchise:

“Paige can play anywhere and will improve the situation. If Dallas has a clue, they will build around her. It's not just her presence on the court; it's her impact on the organization off the court.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, one fan pointed out that Bueckers has previously expressed a preference to play for the LA Sparks.

“Paige has expressed her preference to play for the LA Sparks. However, there is no way the Dallas Wings will not pass up Paige, and they will draft her as the number 1 pick,” a fan noted.

Some dismissed the idea of her skipping the WNBA for other opportunities.

Ad

“Some people need to let go of their preposterous hallucinations and accept Paige is going to Dallas. She’s not playing in a foreign league, demanding a trade, or becoming a full-time social media influencer,” one said.

“Obviously, she’ll be 24 in October. Why would she keep delaying her WNBA career to play in a 3-on-3 league? Are you kidding?” another fan wrote.

Ad

“Obvi those people were wishing. You don’t prepare and work your whole life to go play in a 3x3 gimmicky league. WNBA may need to get their money up, but that is where legacies are built. Legends are made. The best of the best,” another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

March Madness 2025: Paige Bueckers' UConn to face Oklahoma in Sweet 16

Bueckers’ final run with UConn continues in the NCAA Women’s Tournament as the Huskies prepare for a tough Sweet 16 matchup against the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. This marks her last chance to claim an NCAA championship before heading to the professional stage.

The matchup between UConn and Oklahoma is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 29, at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with streaming available via Fubo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here