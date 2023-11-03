Pat McAfee pays tribute to Hall of Famer Bob Knight in a heartfelt note after his death at 83: "Rest Easy"

The college basketball world mourns the loss of legendary coach Bob Knight, famously known as "The General." The Hall of Famer coach led the Indiana Hoosiers to three national championships and clinched 902 Division I wins. He also guided Team USA to an Olympic gold medal in 1984.

Knight died at the age of 83 on Wednesday. The Knight family has not disclosed the cause of death as of now, but he reportedly had dementia and had been in poor health for the past few years.

Paying tribute to the legend, former NFL punter and ESPN's college football host Pat McAfee posted a heartfelt message on X.

Pat McAfee dials back to his Colts days

Speaking on his "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, McAfee reminisced about his early football days when he got drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The prominent sports personality quickly realized the state's admiration for basketball because of one name – Bob Knight.

“I didn’t know much about him before I got here," McAfee wrote, "but every IU fan would let you know he’s the greatest college basketball coach of all time, and although he was far from perfect.. he never took any sh*t.”

Pat McAfee encouraged others to explore the legacy of Bob Knight by watching videos of his press conferences and golf instructional sessions on platforms like YouTube.

Reading his tribute to the former Texas Tech coach, it’s clear that McAfee was in awe of the Knight’s unique personality and his unfiltered approach to the game. McAfee ended his message by writing:

“Rest Easy to a man who has impacted so many lives in Indiana and around the College Basketball world.”

The impact of Bob Knight extended far beyond Indiana and basketball. As the sports world says its goodbyes, his legacy will live on.

Bob Knight and his coaching philosophy

Bob Knight had a unique coaching philosophy. One of his contributions to the game was innovating and popularizing the "motion offense."

This offensive system focused on team play, requiring players to be unselfish. Knight wanted his players to be disciplined and effective in setting screens. Making precise passes until a teammate found an open shot or lay-up made this system tick.

This obsession with the "motion offense" system for Knight began in Indiana. Prior to this, during his tenure at the Army Black Knights, he fashioned a "reverse action" offense. This strategy involved moving the ball from one side of the floor to the other while screening for opportunities.

Knight’s coaching philosophy extended beyond the court. He was meticulous and put a lot of thought into preparing for every game.

"Most people have the will to win, few have the will to prepare to win," Knight famously said.

When it came to defense, Knight stressed a tenacious "man-to-man" approach, which was getting a bit old-fashioned by then. He eventually moved on to the "zone defense" system later.

Bob Knight not only shaped his players into outstanding athletes but also into well-rounded individuals, setting a high standard for academic achievement along with sports.