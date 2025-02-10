Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl reaction: Dawn Staley celebrates with goofy dance moves

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was unable to travel to New Orleans for Super Bow LIX, but that did not stop her from celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles prevailed 40-22 to capture their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Staley, who was born in Philadelphia and played high school basketball at Dobbins Tech, is as Philly as they come. On Sunday, she posted a 24-second video on X (formerly Twitter) showing her doing a goofy dance as she could not contain her excitement after her hometown team rolled to victory.

Staley was visibly thrilled as she danced around the room in an Eagles hat and sweatshirt, letting loose and having a good time.

"One more because we are SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! @Eagles Bih!!! 🦅" Staley tweeted.

The Gamecocks' boss also shared another 43-second video of her continuing to celebrate while responding to Fanatics' tweet, which asked fans to rate Dawn Staley's post-game excitement on a scale of 1-10. She simply added a series of emojis to her clip.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had a dominant performance, throwing for 221 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 72 yards.

Hoops fans react to Dawn Staley's Super Bowl celebrations

Basketball fans are loving the videos of Dawn Staley embracing her Philly roots and celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans:

"Is it just me or does anyone look at this video and see Dawn Staley looking like a 6th grader with a huge hat on her head?" one fan wrote. "Lol 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆."

"It’s the claps for me! lol 😂," another fan said.

"Werk out coach you still got a Victory today," one user commented.

"who keeps supplying her with these hats🤣🤣🤣🤣," another one added.

"Coach does t care about that loss 😂😂😂😆," a fan wrote, referring to the Gamecocks' loss to the No. 4 Texas, a few hours earlier.

"you are all of us right now," one user added.

"I’m so glad you got a happy ending to your day 💚💚💚💚," one more chimed in.

Dawn Staley wore the same Eagles' Super Bowl sweatshirt showing her support for the hometown team when the No. 2 Gamecocks played against Texas at Moody Center just hours before the Super Bowl.

However, the Texas trip did not go as planned for South Carolina as they fell 62-66 to the Longhorns, marking the end of their 17-game winning streak.

