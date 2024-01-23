PHOTO: 3X Pro Bowler Christian McAffrey met Tara VanDerveer in his latest visit to Stanford

NFL star and three-time Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey met legendary Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer during his visit to Stanford. The photo was tweeted by the Stanford WBB.

The tweet joked about him being the "best trade the @49ers ever made," suggesting the friendship between the two. The shared photo captured a candid moment, with Coach VanDerveer sporting a Nike jacket.

Moving from the hardwood to the gridiron, Christian McCaffrey's San Francisco 49ers reserved a spot in the NFC Championship.

McCaffrey's game-changing role against the Packers included two crucial touchdowns: a 39-yard untouched run and the game-sealing 6-yard score. With 23 touchdowns this season, including playoffs, he tied NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice for the most scrimmage touchdowns in a San Francisco 49ers season.

Tara VanDerveer secures title of winningest college basketball coach

On a day filled with sports significance, it was Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer's turn atop the college basketball history books.

The Cardinal's victory over Oregon State on Sunday was win number 1,203 in VanDerveer's career, surpassing the record established by former Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Stanford's women's basketball team got over the Pomona-Pitzer Hens 65-56 despite missing the services of top player Cameron Brink.

Kiki Iriafen did not only shine in place of unavailability but took full advantage of the opportunity to churn out a career-high 36 points and also compile 12 rebounds.

The historic feat unfolded at Maples Pavilion as a near-capacity crowd saw VanDerveer's record-setting moment.

The bask after the match at Maples Pavilion was nothing short of sensational, with former players alongside notable icons such as Billie Jean King and Krzyzewski saluting VanDerveer's remarkable achievement.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tara VanDerveer, who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of basketball. This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy."

"More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she’s positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport,” Krzyzewski said

At the age of 70, VanDerveer's coaching legacy continues to grow, marked by three NCAA titles with Stanford and a gold medal coaching the 1996 US Olympic team.

Notably, with 38 seasons at Stanford, she remains a revered figure in women's college basketball.

