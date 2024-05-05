PHOTO: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley shows off Dallas Mavericks gear after team edges Clippers to reach semifinals

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley didn't hold back to let everyone know who she was rooting for in the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers first-round NBA playoffs Game 6 on Friday night. The Mavs beat the Clippers 114-101 to clinch the series 4-2 and reach the second round of the playoffs, where they will square off against the OKC Thunder.

Staley showed off her Mavericks gear on X (formerly Twitter) by posting a selfie of herself with the caption:

“Thank you to my @dallasmavs peeps for the gear! Got yall finishing off the Clips tonite.”

The Philadelphia native celebrated her birthday on Saturday and decided to make her presence felt at the Gamecocks softball game.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been enjoying her super year

The South Carolina Gamecocks coach had one of the best and busiest years of her career. After the team went undefeated and won the 2024 NCAA Tournament on April 7, beating the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 in the title game, Staley decided to make several intriguing stops.

She was seen with tennis superstar Serena Williams and WNBA player A’ja Wilson in Paris. Staley also met track and field runner Sha’Cari Richardson while she was there and attended a UEFA Champions League game between French soccer champions PSG and Spanish giants, Barcelona.

That was just the start of her iconic celebratory run in April. On April 14, Staley, along with the Gamecocks players and staff, participated in a victory parade through Columbia, South Carolina. Dawn Staley was seen enjoying the parade in a white Rolls Royce, carrying a wrestling belt given to her by Columbia’s mayor, Daniel Rickenmann.

She then made her way to the New York Stock Exchange to ring the bell with former Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso. Staley’s efforts were widely recognized by many famous personalities; one of them was pop star Beyoncé, who sent a special package to her.

That was not the only moment she had last month, as she also visited Disneyland on April 27 with her team of assistant coaches. It seems like Dawn Staley is hard to stop when she wants to have a good time.

The Gamecocks have won two NCAA women's basketball championships in the last three seasons, and coach Dawn Staley has been an integral part of those title wins.

