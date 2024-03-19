"Pointless", "No one cares anymore": College hoops world brushes off latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings as March Madness week begins

March Madness is here. The AP Poll, which is important during the regular season of college hoops, has fallen off the wayside now that the March Madness bracket has been announced. The final and much-awaited phase of the college basketball season works in single-elimination brackets format, rendering the expert opinion-based rankings useless to know who will advance.
Winning is all that matters from now on.
Nonetheless, a new edition of the poll has been released featuring the UConn Huskies at the top. However, a fan finds it "pointless" at this moment in time:
March Madness: 2024 will be the last time Keith Dambrot will go dancing
After leading Duquesne to its first March Madness in almost five decades, Keith Dambrot has decided to call it an end on his career. The veteran coach won't be coaching next year as he will enjoy his retirement. His first Div-I job came almost 33 years ago, in 1991 when he briefly became the head coach for Central Michigan.
He was Akron's head coach for 13 years, where he had an overall record of 305-109. He won three MAC tournaments and one Atlantic-10 tournament with the school. He is better known for having coached LeBron James during his time between Central Michigan and Akron.
At St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High, he helped a teenage LeBron James win two state championships.