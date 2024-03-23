"Purdue might be the most fraudulent “great” team": NCAAB world roasts Boilermakers for utilising Zach Edey's physicality to slay opponents

No more first-round exits this year for Zach Edey and top-seed Purdue, as they easily dispatched 16-seed Grambling State in the first round on Friday.

The Boilermakers will move on to face either Utah State or TCU next, bannered by defending National Player of the Year Zach Edey`s insane 30-point, 21-rebound performance.

Howevere, the ghosts of failed postseasons past are still haunting them as fans on X (formerly Twitter) criticized Purdue star Zach Edey, with some believing his only real impact is being taller and bigger than everybody else:

"Purdue might be the most fradulent "great" team in the history of sports."

A few other posts also seemed to be in agreement:

It seems like Edey`s historic 30-20 performance, the first in a March Madness game since 1995, when NBA journeyman Joe Smith tallied it for Maryland (via Bleacher Report), is not enough for some to believe in him and Purdue in general.

A few others replied to a tweet from FOX College Hoops, which mentioned how Zach Edey is the first player in NCAA history to record 800 points, 400 rebounds, 50 assists and 50 blocks in a single year, but fans are still not impressed.

Despite the criticism, Purdue wanted to exorcise their first demon and managed it. The game was barely close from the get-go, with Zach Edey basically like a big kid playing against fourth graders. He shot 11-17 from the floor and 8-14 from the line and also grabbed nine offensive boards.

Purdue`s next ghost to get rid of

Now that the Boilermakers are safely through to the next round, they need to exorcise another phantom: that of their numerous second-round exits early in the Matt Painter era.

They take on the winner of the game between Utah State and TCU. The winner of that game will get the dubious honor of being Purdue`s new punching bag unless they make things interesting.

For one, both Utah State and TCU have never met Purdue this season. So, it will be their first chance at trying to come up with a defensive strategy to handle Edey and the Boilermakers. On the offensive side, though, things could get rather interesting.

The Aggies and the Horned Frogs have top-60 offenses and passing, so they could use that to their advantage, but it`s still a bit early to tell.