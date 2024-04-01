"Put Knecht on the Spurs please": $100M worth Bill Simmons has bold demand for Tennessee star Dalton Knecht amid thrilling performance against Purdue

Tennessee senior Dalton Knecht has impressed many this season, including Bill Simmons, the CEO of The Ringer. The Volunteers star dropped a stellar performance against the No. 1-seeded Purdue (33-4) in the Elite Eight, but it wasn't enough as the Boilermakers won 72-66 on Sunday and advanced to the Final Four.

Midway through the game, Simmons, who is worth $100 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, tweeted:

"Put Knecht on the Spurs please."

In his final game for Tennessee (27-9), Knecht posted 37 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. He was the only Volunteer who scored in double digits as his team crashed out of the postseason.

Judging by his tweet, Simmons wants the San Antonio Spurs to pick Knecht in the upcoming NBA draft. Gregg Poppovich's team has had a nightmare season, sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 16-58 record.

The Spurs are in contention for a high lottery pick in the next draft.

Dalton Knecht draft projection: How high could the Tennessee star go in the upcoming NBA draft?

Tennessee Volunteers star Dalton Knecht

Many analysts believe Dalton Knecht is a top 10 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The 2023-24 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year has boosted his draft stock following a fabulous season with Tennessee.

Knecht began his collegiate career with Northeastern JC in 2019. He transferred to Northern Colorado in 2021 and spent two seasons with the Bears.

Knecht transferred to Tennessee before the 2023-24 season and made a superb impression in his senior year. He finished the regular season averaging 21.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Tennessee was knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the first round. However, the Vols put together a strong run in the NCAA Tournament thanks to Knecht.

Tennessee took down Saint Peter's, Texas and Creighton in the opening three rounds of March Madness before losing to Purdue in the Elite Eight.