Reed Sheppard’s GF Brailey gushes over Kentucky star after electrifying performance against Auburn via latest IG post - “my sweet little kitty”

No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard has impressed many this season, including his number one fan and girlfriend, Brailey Dizney.

Dizney traveled to Auburn Arena to watch Sheppard and Kentucky take on No. 13 Auburn on Saturday. She supported her boyfriend from the stands as the Wildcats recorded a 70-59 win over the Tigers. Dizney even posted an adorable message for him on her Instagram story after the game.

Dizney uploaded a team picture of the Wildcats celebrating their victory over Auburn on the court and singled out Sheppard in the center. On the snap, she wrote:

"My cute little kitty."

Sheppard finished the game with four points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Although his offensive stats were not his best, he played a pivotal role in defense, keeping the Wildcats ticking.

Dizney often watches Sheppard in action from the stands whenever she can. She also does not shy away from giving opposition fans a piece of her mind.

In another one of her Instagram stories from Saturday night, Dizney snapped the full-time scorecard between Auburn and Kentucky.

Reed Sheppard is grabbing headlines with his impressive performances for Kentucky

Reed Sheppard is having a stellar season with the Kentucky Wildcats thus far. He is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 25 games and made 52.6% of his field goals and 51.4% of his 3-pointers. The guard also contributed defensively, averaging 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

However, despite Sheppard's strong displays, Kentucky is fifth in the Southeastern standings with an 18-7 overall record (8-4 in SEC). Nonetheless, the Wildcats are on a two-game win streak and will look to build on their momentum when they take on LSU on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Sheppard played at North Laurel High School before joining the Wildcats in June 2023. In his senior year, he picked up McDonald’s All-American team honors and was named Kentucky's Mr. Basketball.