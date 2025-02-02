"Refs should be suspended": Fans left in disbelief at outrageous ejection after Houston Cougars player gets kicked in the sack

Fans reacted as less than four minutes into Sunday's game against the No. 6 Houston Cougars, the No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders' JT Toppin was sent out. The forward, doubled on the wing, mounted a cross-court pass to break the trap. During the pass, Toppin's leg came in contact with Joseph Tugler's groin area.

Even though it didn't seem intentional, the officials initiated a review, handed the sophomore a flagrant 2 and sent him out of the game. As per the NCAA rulebook, Flagrant 2 is given to a player for excessive, severe or harsh contact during live ball situations.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans reacted to the instance on X:

"This is the worst ejection in the @Big12Conference since Caleb Love got ejected for getting head butted 3 hours earlier," a fan wrote.

"Refs should be suspended," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"That’s pathetic. The officials should be removed from calling college games for the remainder of the season," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in:

"These must be the Chiefs' refs getting ready for the Super Bowl.," a fan commented.

"Hate to say it, but John Higgins needs to sit these guys out for the season. That’s an atrocious call.," another fan wrote.

"Neutral observer…Without question the worst call in any sport I’ve ever seen in my life. Either these guys are morons or did it intentionally. Either way, pull this clown crew off every post season assignment. Embarrassing stuff.," another fan commented.

Texas Tech athletic director releases a statement on JT Toppin's ejection from the Houston Cougars game

JT Toppin was unaware of the ejection as Houston Cougars and Red Raiders' players walked towards the court. The forward's confusion and coach Grant McCasland's intense reaction toward referees indicate that no Texas Tech member saw it coming.

After the game, athletic director Kirby Hocutt showcased his disappointment and promised the program would take action regarding the incident.

"I am appalled and disappointed by the official's egregious decision to eject JT Toppin from tonight's game against Houston," he wrote in an X release.

"This decision, made on a play that was clearly accidental and without intent, is unacceptable ... I spoke with Commissioner Yormark, who assured me that the situation would be addressed and there would be accountability..."

Expand Tweet

JT Toppin has been Texas Tech's leader in scoring (16.4), rebounding (8.9) and blocks (1.2).

Nevertheless, Chance McMillian scored 23 points on 50% shooting for the Red Raiders as four more players scored in double digits to hand Houston Cougars an 82-81 overtime loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here