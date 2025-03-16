Rick Pitino's top-seeded St. John's squad was introduced for the Big East Tournament final in style ahead of the matchup against No. 2 seeded Creighton on Saturday.

Ad

The Red Storm players made their entrances to Biggie's 'Hypnotize,' and fans dropped their reactions to the introductory video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Some hyped up the St John squad on X.

"Repping NYC BABY!," one tweeted.

"Love everything about this damn team," another wrote.

"Whatever gets your boys hyped to play their best. This is their moment," a third commented.

Others spoke highly of the Big East Tournament, while praising Red Storm coach Rick Pitino.

"Big east tourney is peak CBB," one fan added.

Ad

"What Rick Pitno has accomplished at SJU in such a short amount of time is nothing less than remarkable," another tweeted.

"Premier event in the premier city on earth- BE basketball conference championship is the best," a user wrote.

Overall, there was an incredible atmosphere at Madison Square Garden, when the Red Cross beat Creighton 82-66 in the Big East Tournament final.

Ad

St. John's ends 25-year drought for Big East Tournament title

NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. John vs Creighton - Source: Imagn

With the win over Creighton, St. John's ended its 25-year wait for the Big East Tournament title.

Ad

RJ Luis Jr. led the way for the Red Storm with 29 points, 10 rebounds and an assist. His teammates Zuby Ejiofor and Kadary Richmond posted 20 points and 12 points each.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a team-high 15 points for the Blue Jays, while Jackson McAndrew recorded 14 points.

After the game, Pitino heaped praise on his St. John players.

"They work really hard," Pitino said. "They wanna win badly for their city, for their school and everybody that's involved in St. John's basketball."

The Red Storm won the regular season title as well this season. Now, Pitino's team will turn its focus to the NCAA Tournament with the authority of being a serious contender for a national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here