RJ Davis' stats from last night: How did the UNC guard perform in loss against No.4 Alabama?

North Carolina Tar Heels' post-season run came to an end after Thursday's 89-87 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Senior RJ Davis scored 16 points and took three rebounds, seven assists, and two steals playing 38 minutes. The guard made just 4-of-20 shots, including 0-9 from the three-point line.

Armando Bacot scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds while bucketing 8-of-18 attempts leading the Tar Heels. Cormac Ryan bagged 17 points, while Harrison Ingram registered 12 points and 9 rebounds.

During the post-game press meet, reporters interrogated Davis for his poor outing. It was then that his teammate Cormac Ryan came to his defense:

“We would not be in this position today without RJ Davis and Armando Bacot. There’s just not a true fiber in your being that could actually believe that anything that happened tonight could be the result of something RJ did wrong, because RJ’s done something incredible for this team."

"He’s done stuff that’s never been done before. He’s one of the greatest Tar Heels of all time. For anybody to come and say anything negative about RJ is unacceptable.”

Abysmal offense ruins UNC and Arizona's chances

Former UNC guard Caleb Love also endured a tough game during the Wildcats' Sweet 16 clash against Clemson. Arizona let the Tigers take the lead from the first buzzer.

Clemson shot 29-from-59 with 8-of-25 from behind the arc, while Arizona made 25-of-67 shots, including 5-of-28 from the three-point line. In the other clash, Alabama made 32-of-67 shots and 11-of-26 three-pointers. UNC only made 30-of-78 shots, including 12-of-32 from the three-point range.

The leading scorers for both teams had poor outings, as Davis and Love had a combined 0-for-18 three-point attempts.

Davis was candid in his assessment:

“I just wasn’t good enough, missed a lot of easy shots that I normally make,” Davis said post-game. (via ESPN)

This was the final season for Bacot with the Tar Heels, as the forward has used his eligibility year. RJ Davis could still return to North Carolina for his COVID-19 eligibility year or declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

