“Saw that coming from half court” — Jada Gyamfi hypes up former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark during Indiana vs. Atlanta showdown

In Indiana's preseason match against Atlanta, Caitlin Clark scored 12 points. Her Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi took to Instagram to hype Clark up in her story.

Clark scored a tough lay-up and got the 'And 1' call as she finished through contact.

Jada Gyamfi hypes up Caitlin Clark

After the match, Jada Gyamfi posted the video of Caitlin Clark's tough shot with the caption: "saw that coming from the half court."

Expand Tweet

Clark contributed with 12 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the Indiana Fever's 83-80 win against the Atlanta Dream.

Also Read: NBA-bound Jared McCain gets excited as former teammate TJ Power commits to Virginia: "My brotherrrr"

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark's performance against the Atlanta Dream

Clark's game was not perfect. She converted just 4-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. It was an impressive performance from the 6-foot guard, as she grabbed the most boards on the team. However, she will be dreading her six turnovers.

Also Read: PHOTO: $1.2 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson urges fans to attend live performance in NYC

Caitlin Clark talks about her performance

After the match, Clark was her own critic. While they won the game in a tight situation, Clark contributed with 12 points and fell short of a triple-double, this is what she said:

“I don’t think I was that effective (scoring), honestly.”

Clark also stated that it is tough to get a clean look in the pros because the defenders are more physical and start pressing her full court. She also acknowledged that she will have to adjust and is learning to be better every day.

Before Clark could criticize herself more, her teammate NaLyssa Smith jumped in to say:

"I’m gonna piggyback and say, she was effective, she was pushing us, getting us open shots, passing ahead,” Smith said. “Everyone’s gonna focus on the scoring, but she does a lot for us: She gets the ball where it needs to be. If you run the floor you better look up, because the ball is coming.”

What did you make of Clark's performance against the Atlanta Dream?

Also Read: 5 biggest losers of women's college basketball spring transfer portal window 2024 ft. Colorado