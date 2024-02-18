Shaquille O'Neal’s son Shaqir O’Neal backs heartfelt moment shared by Jaden Ivey and Tamika Catchings via latest IG post 

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey's emotional reunion with WNBA legend Tamika Catchings caught the attention of Shaqir O’Neal.

The Texas Southern Tigers forward has been doing well on the hardwood and has not disappointed his illustrious father, Shaquille O’Neal. The young star has been posting about various issues that he cares about and things that catch his eye. In the past, he has talked about his inspirations, shared encouragement for fellow youngsters, and highlighted social issues close to his heart. Ivey and Catchings coming together was one such moment.

Jaden Ivey’s mother, Niele, played for Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever, and Detroit Shock. Jaden was born in 2002 when Niele was at the peak of her career. WNBA legend Tamika Catchings spent a lot of time with his mother when he was a child. As the two went down memory lane, Shaqir found the moment wholesome.

Shaqir O’Neal posts about Jaden Ivey meeting Tamika Catchings

Shaqir took to Instagram and posted about the meeting. Jaden was a kid when the WNBA legend held him in her arms. The two met recently at the NBA All-Star and had a detailed conversation about the past. Shaqir shared pictures on his Instagram story depicting kid Jaden in the arms of a young Tamika Catchings.

Shaqir O'Neal with Shaquille O'Neal

Tamika patted, smiled at, and occasionally hugged the Pistons star. Videos circulating online showed Tamika having a deeply emotional moment with the star whose mother she rubbed shoulders with at Fever. She told the young star that she had preserved photos from the time he had attended matches as an infant.

Conversation between Ivey Jaden and Tamika Catchings

Going down memory lane, Ivey told the WNBA legend about how near the distant past felt like:

“I feel like I was just watching you as a baby."

Ivey also said that he believed that there was divine intervention in their union:

“It’s crazy that God did this for us right, full circle. God has allowed us to be here in this moment and cherish it together like that’s amazing. It really is amazing, full circle.”

While Kobe Bryant and Micheal Jordan have been inspirational for the young Shaqir, admiring the deep personal connection of Ivey and Tamika seems to have touched the young star deeply.