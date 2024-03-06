"She doesn't even shoot the ball 40-50 times a game": Pat McAfee takes subtle shot at Pete Maravich while praising Caitlin Clark

On Sunday, Caitlin Clark, the All-American basketball player from Iowa, surpassed LSU's Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I college basketball history by scoring 35 points.

Clark has been in constant comparison with Maravich since she broke the late legend's record. She has been the target of subtle criticism, with the latter considered to be playing in a tougher era. But basketball analyst Pat McAfee took sides with Clark as he directed a subtle jab at the late legend.

Clark, who holds the record with 3,685 career points, achieved the feat by making two free throws with less than a second remaining in the first half of the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes' 93-83 victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

There has been constant criticism that she achieved it with three points in an era Maravich didn't have such a privilege, but McAfee destroyed it with his comment.

Expand Tweet

"She doesn't even shoot the ball 40–50 times a day; she is playing ball; she is a great passer; and look at the dribbles. She is not popping shots every time she gets the ball.

He subtly attacked Pete Maravich, as in his day, the legend was scoring a shot every time he had the ball.

"She can get the all time scoring record for D one basketball as a whole from Pistol Pete Maravich, who wasn't able to shoot threes."

Also Read:"Comparing apples to oranges": LSU HC Kim Mulkey subtly downplays Caitlin Clark's historic feat of breaking Pete ...

Caitlin Clark is the Big Ten player of the year

During the broadcast of the Big Ten Network's "B1G Today" show on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark was unanimously chosen as the Big Ten Player of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Now that Clark and Jessica Davenport of Ohio State have tied for the most Player of the Year awards in conference history, it makes them the only two players with the feat.

Furthermore, during her four years of competition, Clark has become the first athlete in the history of the university to be named to the First Team All-Big Ten four times.

Moreover, Clark has achieved the incredible feat of becoming a finalist for every major national Player of the Year award. She has been named a finalist for the coveted Nancy Lieberman Award, which honors the best point guard in the country, very recently.

Clark has received the honor in the previous two seasons. Having finished atop both assists (8.6 per game) and points (32.3 per game) in consecutive seasons, she's the leading player in both categories in the country.

Also Read: "She's Taylor Swift": Dan Patrick compares $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark as she continues to rise in popularity