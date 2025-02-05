"She feeds off that negative energy": Azzi Fudd reveals what Paige Bueckers truly feels about hostile crowds ahead of Tennessee game

UConn senior Azzi Fudd is aware of how significant Thursday's matchup against No. 19 Tennessee is. The two teams will play at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, and Fudd believes hostile crowds bring out the best in her teammate Paige Bueckers.

During a pregame media availability after practice on Tuesday, the 5-foot-11 guard was asked about the prospect of a rowdy environment at Tennessee and Bueckers' perception of it.

"I am definitely looking forward to it," Fudd said. "Paige is like a different level —she really feeds off that negative energy.

"But I'm definitely excited. Two years ago, I remember just how much fun that was and how I wish I could have been a part of it on the floor, not just cheering from the side. So I can't wait."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Speaking with former Volunteers player and WNBA legend Candace Parker at an Unrivaled postgame show on Monday, Paige Bueckers expressed how much she wanted to win this game.

"You just go into it with a lot of pride, knowing how much it means to both programs and both teams," Bueckers said.

"It's awesome to play in, and walking into that arena, everybody hates you, everybody hates your guts. You definitely know the history when you come here.

Expand Tweet

Azzi Fudd further clarified that, despite the rivalry fading in recent years, the matchup is still very much a big deal, and like Bueckers, she wants to come out on top.

Azzi Fudd looks back on recruitment, talks about Knoxville visit

Azzi Fudd was one of the top recruits in the 2021 class. She ultimately decided to attend UConn but did visits to several other top programs, including Tennessee.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the Huskies' trip to Thompson-Boling Arena to take on the Lady Vols, Fudd reflected on her recruitment.

"Honestly, I don't really remember my visit, so that should say enough," she said (2:16). "I remember two years ago, I didn't get to play, but I remember just the atmosphere ... the craziest environment."

"So I'm super excited and looking forward to, kind of reliving that, getting those fans, and just being in that. I mean, that's the best kind of place to play in — the best environment."

The Thursday matchup is not the first time Azzi Fudd has experienced the storied UConn-Tennessee rivalry.

She stole the show in February 2022 when the Huskies hosted the Vols in Hartford, scoring 25 points and making 7-of-9 3-pointers in the 75-56 win. The guard also added four rebounds and four assists to her stat line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here