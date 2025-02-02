"She got Riri energy," "Get her off the damn show": College hoops fans react to Andraya Carter's bold take on John Calipari's return to Kentucky

John Calipari makes his return to the Rupp Arena for the first time since his departure from the Kentucky Wildcats to the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2024 offseason, however, as an opponent.

Andraya Carter appeared on ESPN's College GameDay show that was live at Rupp Arena ahead of Saturday's matchup between the Razorbacks and No. 12 Wildcats.

"The only thing that's really going to make it feel better is if his team can shut the crowd up, if his team can go out there and perform to a level where the crowd can't even get into it. But that's going to be the struggle. Listen, the worst thing you can do after a breakup is show up to the club with a downgrade," Carter said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to react to Carter's comments on John Calipari's return to Kentucky.

"@Andraya_Carter is her..She got Riri energy," one fan said.

"Get her off the damn show," a fan remarked.

"Weird comment. I wouldn't be promoting that," one stated.

Others believe the analogy she made was hilarious, with some thinking it's the best analogy they've heard.

"HAHAHA LOVE MY GIRL!!!" one fan exclaimed.

"Best analogy from that crew all week," a fan claimed.

"Draya is arguably a top 3 analyst on ESPN already. She's great to watch and knows her ball, both men's and women's. More of her please!," one fan commented.

How John Calipari, Razorbacks look vs. Kentucky

The 2024-25 season has been tough for John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

They enter the Kentucky matchup with a 12-8 overall record, having lost six of their first seven games of conference play. They are putting up 76.2 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, getting past opponents by a slim margin of 8.1 points per game. In SEC play, they have a losing margin of -8.7 points per contest.

Arkansas will need the likes of Adou Thiero, DJ Wagner, and Johnell Davis to have big performances against the No. 12 Wildcats. Thiero leads the team with 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds, Wagner comes next with 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, while Davis provides 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds.

After this game, John Calipari and the Razorbacks will prepare for their next matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here